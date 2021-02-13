The too brief art of Frédéric Zaavy











Remembering the jewelers who have left their mark on the world of jewelry is important. And Frédéric Zaavy (1964-2011) is one of them. A book was recently dedicated to the designer, that photographs the work of one of the most imaginative and refined artists. Zaavy represented the third generation of a family of diamond traders. Born in Paris, after the École des Arts Appliqués and the École des Beaux-Arts, he decided to devote himself to the creation of extraordinary unique pieces instead of joining the family business.



He has also traveled extensively in search of precious stones to use as the colors of a painter’s palette. And the comparison is not accidental: one of his most famous pieces, the Nymphéas bracelet, was created with 5,000 gems including diamonds and sapphires, and is inspired by the paintings of the Impressionist painter Monet. He started his business together with his Taiwanese partner, Lisa Chen, with whom Zaavy set up a Maison active in the Far East. To then return to Paris, after the separation.



Frédéric Zaavy also worked extensively for Fabergé, the historic high-end jewelery brand: he became the exclusive jeweler for the Maison in 2008. The Fabergé brand secured the copyright for 45 of Zaavy’s pieces, as well as 55 additional pieces commissioned: jewels that have had valuations between 40,000 to 7 million dollars. Work now photographed on the book Stardust: The Work and Life of Jeweler Extraordinaire Frédéric Zaavy, published by the Milanese publishing house Officina Libraria, which traces the too brief work of the designer with many images.



















