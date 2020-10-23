Giovanni Raspini Ad Astra











An ancient Latin motto says: per aspera ad astra. That is, through the asperity until to the stars. It is a good saying that needs to be repeated, especially in this difficult period. In short, the stars are an ideal destination, until they truly will become a tourist resort like many others. But, for now, you have to be content with looking at them from afar, or wearing them.



In this last case we are dealing with virtual stars, symbols, such as those of the Ad Astra collection by Giovanni Raspini, a Florentine jeweler and silversmith. The crescent moon is the star of this collection. In this is case it’s made of partly burnished silver. The collection takes shape from the stylistic synthesis between small silver spheres and natural freshwater pearls, in a classic and at the same time contemporary mix. The Ad Astra collection includes a pendant, a bracelet, a double necklace, three types of earrings and a ring. In addition to a good dose of fascination for the stars in the sky.

















