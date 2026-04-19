The Swiss Maison’s collection also includes a jewelry watch.

In conjunction with Watches and Wonders 2026, Baume & Mercier presents the new Joia collection. The collection is part of the tradition of creative and rigorous watchmaking that the Maison has designed for women for nearly two centuries. Joia is available in four models. They have a balanced 28 mm diameter and a lug-less design to enhance the beauty of the soft and harmonious silhouette. Among the models is a creation embellished with diamonds. The timepiece is inspired by a historic timepiece from the Maison from the 1980s.



The jewelry watch continues the story that has linked Baume & Mercier to women for over two centuries. The Joia timepiece by Baume & Mercier M0A10850 features a silvery dial with a cross-brushed satin finish, in harmony with the steel Milanese mesh bracelet and the bezel set with 40 brilliant-cut diamonds. The refinement of this watch is accentuated by the harmonious proportions of the 28 mm case and the lug-less construction, which highlights the rounded, supple silhouette.

