The Oscar-winning actress is the Maison’s Global House Ambassador, shot by photographer Gordon von Steiner.

Natalie Portman, Oscar-winning actress, producer, and director, is now also the new Global House Ambassador for Tiffany & Co. The star of the award-winning Black Swan is the face of a new communications campaign. This, explains the LVMH Group, marks a new narrative inspired by Tiffany’s tradition of celebrating the world’s greatest love stories since 1837.



Natalie’s sophistication, authenticity, and intelligence deeply resonate with the values ​​of Tiffany & Co. Elegant and courageous, she effortlessly embodies the contemporary Tiffany woman. We are honored to welcome her to the Tiffany & Co. family as we continue to shape the future of luxury through powerful and meaningful storytelling.

Anthony Ledru, president & chief executive officer of Tiffany & Co.

[caption id="attachment_88929" align="aligncenter" width="709"] Anthony Ledru, Tiffany Ceo

The images were shot by photographer Gordon von Steiner at the Maison’s Fifth Avenue flagship, The Landmark. Natalie Portman wearing some of the most iconic collections, including HardWear by Tiffany, Knot by Tiffany, Sixteen Stone by Tiffany, and T by Tiffany.

It’s an honor to be the new Global House Ambassador for Tiffany & Co. The House has an extraordinarily rich heritage and is beloved for its excellence in craftsmanship and creativity. I’m thrilled to be joining Tiffany & Co.

Natalie Portman



Natalie Portman also stars in a new Tiffany & Co. video campaign, which premiered at the 98th Academy Awards. The Oscar-winning actress for Black Swan recently presented the animated film Arco, directed by Ugo Bienvenu and produced by her production company MountainA, which was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2026 Academy Awards. Upcoming projects in which she is producing and starring include The Gallerist and the highly anticipated Netflix romantic comedy Good Sex, due out later this year.

