The luxury piercing Maria Tash

Jewels capable of targeting or rather to penetrate: Maria Tash is famous for her precious piercing and, more generally, to the rings that do not just shove in the earlobes, but also in the nasal septum, or navel. After studying in London, more than 20 years ago she discovered the charm of the kind of jewelry that now it is very fashionable. In the East, as in India and Pakistan it has always been a traditional way of wearing jewelry. This tradition has inspired her. The art work on the body has resulted in opening her first center of tattoos and piercings, in New York.



In that years the piercing was only made of steel, and she has transformed these pieces in real jewels with precious metals and stones. She then enlarged the field in earrings, rings, necklaces. The idea of ​​using navel for real jewels, has convinced many stars to turn to her. The success has now brought back to London, where she decided to open a local office for its activities of body-jeweler. In addition to gold, yellow or white, her jewelry are made with diamonds, but also stones like sapphires, amethysts or opals. Prices are very diverse, ranging from 100-200 dollars, up to $ 12,500 for earrings with sapphires and pearls. In short, the way valuable to the piercing. Lavinia Andorno













