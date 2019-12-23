A scientific research: jewels must be cleaned to kill microbes











Jewels can hide dangerous microbes. Another good reason that explains why it is necessary to clean the jewelry. This is confirmed by scientific research by the National Institutes of Health ♦ ︎

Periodically clean the jewelry is necessary. And not only because the jewels get dirty, they cover themselves with a patina that hides the reflections of metal and stones, and makes them less beautiful. Another good reason to clean the jewels is also because inside them you can nest enemies: microbes, bacteria, even harmful substances that can creep into the frames or between the cracks of the metal. This, of course, applies especially to the rings, in particular to the large and compound ones with many elements or with small empty spaces, as happens in the engraved metal: the hands can come into contact with objects that hide these bio dangers.

In jewels these harmful elements can hide for a long time, also because many women often take off their rings before washing their hands and, therefore, they do not eliminate the bacteria that have crept into the jewels. Furthermore, sometimes jewels are delicate, for example, they are composed of pearls or stones like opal, which is easily ruined. For this reason it is easy to fall into the temptation of never cleaning jewels.

The hidden enemies. But it’s not just rings that become potentially biological bombs. Even a necklace or bracelet can be in contact with bacteria or non-healthy materials, which find refuge in some small space of the jewel. Don’t believe it? Instead it is: in the United States an experiment has been conducted that proves the dangers that can be hidden in rings that are not cleaned frequently. The objective of the research, conducted by the National Institutes of Health, was to verify whether anesthesiologists and surgeons could infect patients in the operating room with their wedding rings. Ten surgeons and ten anesthesiologists participated in the screening. The rings were removed at the end of the day, and their inner circumference was padded, then placed in a culture medium. Result: staphylococci were cultivated in all. A surgeon developed coagulase-negative staphylococci from the ring swab. But the bacteria were eliminated after careful cleaning of hands and ring.

Nicked metals. In addition to becoming dangerous to health, if not cleaned, jewels can be ruined in the long run: sweat, skin acid, cosmetics and dust end up damaging metals and stones or, at least, ruining the glossy patina that covers them. Softer stones, such as opals, can also be ruined consistently. So, don’t forget to wash your jewelry, at least once in a while.











