Eleuteri, vintage jewelry from Rome to New York











Vintage jewelry signed by prestigious Maison: it is Eleuteri’s specialty, which has now also opened a showcase on Madison Avenue, in New York ♦ ︎

There is Bulgari, there is Chaumet, there is Faraone. And then there are Cartier, David Web, Buccellati … All together. But it is not a party for jewelers: the great Maison are in the Eleuteri boutique, one of the great jewelers of Rome specializing in special jewels. Period pieces, more or less antique, but all of great quality. Eleuteri has always been in via Condotti, the luxury shopping street in the capital, Milano, Venezia, Cortina and Porto Cervo..



But Carlo Eleuteri and his son Wagner have also opened a showcase in New York, in central Madison Avenue. A landing that was underlined by a long article in the New York Times. It is a strategic choice. It is no coincidence that Wagner Eleuteri holds a degree from the London School of Economics. The jewelry company is in the fourth generation: the history of Eleuteri began, in fact, in 1894, even if with a candied shop. The transformation into jewelry, however, took place in 1963, with Pietro Eleuteri, a collector passionate about ancient art, who opened an antique shop. From antiques to ancient jewels the passage is short. So much so that now the Roman Maison has accumulated a collection of pieces of considerable value and beauty that, at the moment, are sought above all by the rich tourists who go shopping in Via Condotti. And now also in Manhattan. Federico Graglia















