New Dior high jewelry on the occasion of the Paris Haute Couture Week. The imagination of Victoire de Castellane, creative director of the French Maison’s jewelry, focused on one of Dior’s classics: flowers and lace. The new collection is called Milly Dentelle (French for lace). The lightness of the compositions, conceived as colorful bouquets of large and small gems, recalls the spring blossom and, at the same time, an elaborate virtuoso workmanship of the jewelry.

The floral inspiration comes from Christian Dior’s estate in Milly-la-Forêt, which therefore also links the collection to the history of the Maison. In total, the series consists of 76 exceptional pieces. The jewelry is made of white, yellow and pink gold, with the precious metal suggesting an impression of lightness as if it were a delicate lace thread. Rings, large necklaces, elaborate earrings feature diamonds, rubies, emeralds, rubellites and tourmalines of different colors, sapphires and small pearls.