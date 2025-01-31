Collana con rubino centrale, zaffiri rosa, diamanti
Collana con rubino centrale, zaffiri rosa, diamanti

Dior High Jewelry with Milly Dentelle

New Dior high jewelry on the occasion of the Paris Haute Couture Week. The imagination of Victoire de Castellane, creative director of the French Maison’s jewelry, focused on one of Dior’s classics: flowers and lace. The new collection is called Milly Dentelle (French for lace). The lightness of the compositions, conceived as colorful bouquets of large and small gems, recalls the spring blossom and, at the same time, an elaborate virtuoso workmanship of the jewelry.

Collana con grande rubellite cabochon, granati, perle, zaffiri rosa, diamanti, madreperla
Necklace with large cabochon rubellite, garnets, pearls, pink sapphires, diamonds, mother of pearl

The floral inspiration comes from Christian Dior’s estate in Milly-la-Forêt, which therefore also links the collection to the history of the Maison. In total, the series consists of 76 exceptional pieces. The jewelry is made of white, yellow and pink gold, with the precious metal suggesting an impression of lightness as if it were a delicate lace thread. Rings, large necklaces, elaborate earrings feature diamonds, rubies, emeralds, rubellites and tourmalines of different colors, sapphires and small pearls.

Anello con ribellite, zaffiri rosa e orange, ametista, diamanti gialli
Ring with rebellite, pink and orange sapphires, amethyst, yellow diamonds
Anello con smeraldo, zaffiri, acquamarina
Ring with emerald, sapphires, aquamarine
Anello con tormalina paraiba cabochon, smeraldi, ametista, diamanti
Ring with cabochon paraiba tourmaline, emeralds, amethyst, diamonds
Orecchini con zaffiro ovale, diamanti, smeraldi
Earrings with oval sapphire, diamonds, emeralds
Orecchini con ubellite cabochon, granati, perle, zaffiri rosa, diamanti, madreperla
Earrings with cabochon rubellite, garnets, pearls, pink sapphires, diamonds, mother of pearl
Orecchini con opali, turchese, diamanti, zaffiri, tormalina
Earrings with opals, turquoise, diamonds, sapphires, tourmaline
Anello con diamanti, collezione Milly Dentelle
Ring with diamonds, Milly Dentelle collection

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Visitatori a Watches and Wonders
Previous Story

Watches and Wonders Personalized Tickets

Latest from alta gioielleria

Orecchini Ruban, con diamanti e tormalina paraiba indossati

Reza’s legacy

Almost ten years after the death of Alexandre Reza, the great Parisian jewelry house, which in