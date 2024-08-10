Clip Pesce in oro bianco, con diamanti cabochon e zaffiri neri, onice
Van Cleef & Arpels, clip Pesce in oro bianco, con diamanti cabochon e zaffiri neri, onice

Sea-inspired jewelry

The jewels inspired by the sea: perfect to be worn in August, but even better in the other months of the year ♦

The month of August, in the northern hemisphere (ie the one that goes from the North Pole to the equator), coincides with the hottest month, often destined for all or part to holidays. And often the holidays have a color: the blue of the sea. Waves, fish, crabs, starfish, hedgehogs are also the symbols that jewelers from all over the world and from all ages have used to bring the taste of the sea into a jewel. Brooches, rings, earrings, pendents with the symbols of the sea, including waves, are for this reason one of the most recurrent sources of inspiration. In short, the sea is a reason that shows no sign of passing out of fashion. And marine-themed jewels are not necessarily be worn in the summer.

Anello Wirnpa, oro giallo, zaffiri, acquamarina
Daniela Villegas, Wirnpa crab-shaped ring in yellow gold, sapphires, aquamarine

In any case, here are lobsters, crabs, octopus, shrimp, a red fish and even a shark. In jewelery the seabed is populated by many precious fish with different names: Tiffany, Sicis, Pippo Perez, Lokman Kursunlu, Misis, Stephen Webster, Chopard, Lydia Courteille, Chantecler, S’Agapò, Ayala Bar … Some take up the mythology Greek, as associates of the god Neptune, others seem to come from the book of Jules Verne 20 Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, and still others resemble Dory, Brutus and Randa, Marlin’s traveling companions in Finding Nemo. In silver and enamel, or in gold, platinum and diamonds, colorful and playful like in animated or stylized and luxurious films, fishes are friends, non food. G.N.

Onda Marina (1988), bracciale che si snoda in eleganti volute illuminate da 644 diamanti, tagliati a brillante e a baguette, per un totale di 46 carati, raggiungendo uno spettacolare effetto d’imponenza e plasticità
Damiani, Onda Marina (1988), bracelet that unfolds in elegant spirals illuminated by 644 diamonds, brilliant-cut and baguette-cut, for a total of 46 carats, achieving a spectacular effect of grandeur and plasticity
Pesce rosso in diamanti e rubini
Wallace Chan, goldfish in diamonds and rubies
Anello con pesce e perle
Dreamboule, ring with fish and pearls
Anello con gambo a forma di pesce, spinello rosa e zaffiri
Alessio Boschi, ring with fish-shaped shank, pink spinel and sapphires
La collana Koi di Sicis
The Koi necklace by Sicis
Orecchini con acquamarina e oro
Mazza, earrings with aquamarine and gold
Riccio di mare, spilla in oro e diamanti
Massimo Izzo, sea urchin, gold and diamond brooch
Polipo ricavato da una rubellite
Paul Wild, octopus made from a rubellite
Polipo in oro, diamanti e spinelli: è uno dei pezzi esposti alla mostra
Paula Crevoshay, octopus in gold, diamonds and spinels
Gioiello a forma di conchiglia con perla dorata, granati, zaffiri, tormalina
Kelly Xie, jewel in the shape of a shell with golden pearl, garnets, sapphires, tourmaline
Orecchini lisca di pesce, con diamanti e rubini
Glenn Spiro, fishbone earrings, with diamonds and rubies
Jewellery Theatre, collezione Elements: anello in oro bianco e nero con 288 diamanti, 4 zaffiri ovale e a pera da 1,20 carati ciascuno e 423 zaffiri piccoli
Jewellery Theatre, Elements collection: black and white gold ring with 288 diamonds, 4 oval and pear sapphires of 1.20 carats each and 423 small sapphires
Sylvie Corbelin Paris: anello con opale centrale, diamanti, zaffiri blu e arancioni, granati mandarino, in oro 18 carati. Pezzo unico realizzato in esclusiva per Luisa Via Roma
Sylvie Corbelin Paris: ring with central opal, diamonds, blue and orange sapphires, mandarin garnets, in 18 karat gold
Misis collezione Gallipoli: Anello gamberetto in argento placcato oro 18 kt e argento brunito, zirconi bianchi, smalto e perla barocca d’acqua dolce
Misis Gallipoli collection: Shrimp ring in 18 kt gold plated silver and burnished silver, white zirconia, enamel and freshwater baroque pearl
Vhernier: conchiglia in oro bianco diamante turchese cristallo di rocca e madreperla
Vhernier: white gold shell, diamond, turquoise, rock crystal and mother-of-pearl
Orecchini a forma di pesce, in oro 18k rodio nero 32.06 grammi, 6,43 ct rubino, zaffiro giallo 1.26 ct, 0,61 ct zaffiri, tzavorite 33 0,074 g, 2 giade 2,30 grammi, 0,09 grammi hauynites
Lydia Courteille, fish-shaped earrings, in 18 kt black rhodium gold 32.06 grams, 6.43 ct ruby, 1.26 ct yellow sapphire, 0.61 ct sapphires, tsavorite 33 0.074 g, 2 jades 2.30 grams, 0.09 grams hauynites
Tiffany: spilla Aragosta in oro giallo con zaffiri rosa, diamanti, spessartite e smeraldi. Pezzo unico
Tiffany: lobster brooch in yellow gold with pink sapphires, diamonds, spessartite and emeralds. Unique piece
Stephen Webster, collezione Julius Verne: anello pesce gatto in oro bianco 18 carati con diamanti bianchi
Stephen Webster, Julius Verne collection: catfish ring in 18-karat white gold with white diamonds
Giovanni Raspini, collezione Mare: collana Coral in argento dorato
Giovanni Raspini, Mare collection: Coral necklace in gilded silver
Roberto Coin, collezione Nemo: anello in oro rosa 18kt con smalto bianco, diamanti e rubini. Diamanti, peso complessivo 0.57ct
Roberto Coin, Nemo collection: ring in 18kt rose gold with white enamel, diamonds and rubies. Diamonds, total weight 0.57ct
Dior Joallierie: bracciale Idylle aux Cyclades in oro bianco, diamanti, cianite, tsavorite, zaffiri, tenzaniti, tormaline Paraiba, pietra opale e corallo. Pezzo unico
Dior Joallierie: Idylle aux Cyclades bracelet in white gold, diamonds, kyanite, tsavorite, sapphires, tenzanites, Paraiba tourmalines, opal stone and coral. Unique piece
Chantecler collezione Marinelle: Anello maxi Medusa in oro giallo, diamanti, smeraldi e acquamarina
Chantecler Marinelle collection: Maxi Medusa ring in yellow gold, diamonds, emeralds and aquamarine

