The jewels inspired by the sea: perfect to be worn in August, but even better in the other months of the year ♦

The month of August, in the northern hemisphere (ie the one that goes from the North Pole to the equator), coincides with the hottest month, often destined for all or part to holidays. And often the holidays have a color: the blue of the sea. Waves, fish, crabs, starfish, hedgehogs are also the symbols that jewelers from all over the world and from all ages have used to bring the taste of the sea into a jewel. Brooches, rings, earrings, pendents with the symbols of the sea, including waves, are for this reason one of the most recurrent sources of inspiration. In short, the sea is a reason that shows no sign of passing out of fashion. And marine-themed jewels are not necessarily be worn in the summer.

In any case, here are lobsters, crabs, octopus, shrimp, a red fish and even a shark. In jewelery the seabed is populated by many precious fish with different names: Tiffany, Sicis, Pippo Perez, Lokman Kursunlu, Misis, Stephen Webster, Chopard, Lydia Courteille, Chantecler, S’Agapò, Ayala Bar … Some take up the mythology Greek, as associates of the god Neptune, others seem to come from the book of Jules Verne 20 Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, and still others resemble Dory, Brutus and Randa, Marlin’s traveling companions in Finding Nemo. In silver and enamel, or in gold, platinum and diamonds, colorful and playful like in animated or stylized and luxurious films, fishes are friends, non food. G.N.