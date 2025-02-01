Pendente con topazio fumé da 180 carati
Pendente con topazio fumé da 180 carati

Levy’s Fine Jewelry color Mocha Mousse

The color of the year 2025, according to Pantone, is the Mocha Mousse shade, a shade of brown that evokes coffee, chocolate or chestnuts. But there are also gems that have this specific color, such as brown diamonds, smoky quartz, a particular tourmaline or smoky topaz. An example is offered by the American jewelry brand Levy’s Fine Jewelry, which offers some jewelry pieces that are tuned to the Mocha Mousse shade.

Anello di fidanzamento in oro giallo 18 kt con diamante marrone taglio ovale da 1,60 carati
1.60 Carat Oval Brown Diamond Engagement Ring in 18K Yellow Gold

For example, a large pendant in 14 kt yellow gold with smoky topaz. The gem weighs 180 carats and is set in a sunburst design. The stone is combined with a 14 kt yellow gold rope chain. Also in the same shade is the 18 kt yellow gold engagement ring with a brown diamond, oval cut of 1.60 carats, with four baguette-cut white diamonds and two marquise-cut ones. Additionally, Levy’s Fine Jewelry also offers a men’s ring in 14kt yellow gold with 1.20 carats of round brilliant cognac-colored diamonds.
Anello da uomo in oro giallo 14 kt e diamanti color cognac
14K Yellow Gold Cognac Diamond Men’s Ring

Topazio fumé incastonato in un design a raggiera
Smoky Topaz Set in a Sunburst Design

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collana con rubino centrale, zaffiri rosa, diamanti
Previous Story

Dior High Jewelry with Milly Dentelle

Collezione Cherry Bloom indo ssata
Next Story

Cherry Bloom in Opificium for Annamaria Cammilli

Latest from Showroom

Anelli della collezione Overlaps

Overlaps for Francesca Mo

Overlaps and Lilliput, the imaginary country from the first part of Jonathan Swift’s Gulliver’s Travels: these