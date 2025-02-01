The color of the year 2025, according to Pantone, is the Mocha Mousse shade, a shade of brown that evokes coffee, chocolate or chestnuts. But there are also gems that have this specific color, such as brown diamonds, smoky quartz, a particular tourmaline or smoky topaz. An example is offered by the American jewelry brand Levy’s Fine Jewelry, which offers some jewelry pieces that are tuned to the Mocha Mousse shade.



For example, a large pendant in 14 kt yellow gold with smoky topaz. The gem weighs 180 carats and is set in a sunburst design. The stone is combined with a 14 kt yellow gold rope chain. Also in the same shade is the 18 kt yellow gold engagement ring with a brown diamond, oval cut of 1.60 carats, with four baguette-cut white diamonds and two marquise-cut ones. Additionally, Levy’s Fine Jewelry also offers a men’s ring in 14kt yellow gold with 1.20 carats of round brilliant cognac-colored diamonds.

