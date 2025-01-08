An architect, an interior designer, an engineering expert and a lighting expert: to these characteristics Michel Tortel added that of jeweler in 2023. In Paris he founded a new brand, Qitteri, with the idea of ​​transferring his creative ability successfully applied with his industrial design agency to the world of precious stones. Highlighting stones, but in a different way than usual, is the goal chosen by Tortel, who defines himself as an alchemist of light. To identify the right style and launch his Maison he spent seven years of research, testing and technical fine-tuning to develop the collections and their unique universe.

Behind it, he said, there is the history of his family that has had a close connection with the world of gems, to which was added the designer’s passion for mineralogy. For this reason he says he is passionate about diffractions and pleochroism, the characteristic of a crystal to absorb, in polarized light, different wavelengths. The interest in stones is reflected in the choice to use lesser-known gems. In addition to tourmalines, garnets, spinels, peridots and tanzanites, Qitteri also uses zirconia (natural ones) and sphenes.