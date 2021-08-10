









The unique pieces of Corrado Giuspino created in a gem of nature, Smeralda Coast ♦

It is said that the Costa Smeralda, in Sardinia, is a jewel of nature. No coincidence frequented by celebrities and those who can afford it. But when winter comes and the days get shorter, the real jewels of the area are those by Corrado Giuspino. After years of working as an interior designer for big names in fashion (he also attended the Academy of Fashion and Costume in Rome), he chose to become a jeweler almost by accident. He started designing a jewel, has exhibited his first works in Milan, has been noted by experts and enthusiasts, has received the Cartier compliments. At that point he had already decided to return to his homeland, so beautiful and so far away from worldliness, except the months of July and August.



His thesis at the Academy about Tamara de Lempicka, the twenties, has been a source of inspiration for his unique pieces. Different not only in form, with classic of weights and counterweights solutions, volumes and surfaces, but also for the choice of materials. Not the usual gold, diamonds and the three precious stones, but also pearls, jade, lacquer, onyx. Incredibly, his ability has made him gain a prominent place also on the international stage. Today his collections can be viewed in its showroom, by appointment. And so you also have the opportunity to see two jewels at once: the Costa Smeralda and the unique pieces by Corrado Giuspino.













