Rosanne Karmes is a precocious woman: she began her career in jewelry when she was still in high school, working for Marvel Jewelry, an American jewelry manufacturer. An experience that she, she tells her, helped her learn all the aspects necessary to manage a jewelry brand. Rosanne founded her company in Los Angeles in 2001: Sydney Evan, which brings together the names of her children. It was also a hit by Miley Cyrus, P! NK, Emma Roberts, Eva Chen, Nina Agdal, Rihanna, Kate Bosworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Rocky Barnes, Jennifer Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Roselyn Sanchez, Kim Kardashian, Sofia Vergara and Emma Stone.

Bracciale in oro 14 carati della linea Go Outside. Look inside
Sydney Evan’s jewels are made of 14 karat gold, semi-precious stones and a few diamonds. But that’s not what she counts. For a certain period of time the brand was the best-selling brand at Bergdorf Goodman thanks also to the idea of ​​mixing diamonds with semi-precious stone beads, with the addition of the classic lucky and evil eye symbols. In 2021, for example, Sydney Evan introduced the Go Outside line. Look inside, with shields, hands of Fatima and other classic icons for those who rely on superstition.
Il braccialetto avvolgente multi-charm in oro giallo 14k e diamanti presenta un ciondolo per bambola con preoccupazione a forma di farfalla, un ciondolo per bambola con preoccupazione a foglia di vaso e un ciondolo per bambola con preoccupazione per gli occhi del marchese. Tutti i ciondoli sono infilati su un braccialetto avvolgente di perline heishi arcobaleno da 6 mm. Tutti i braccialetti di perline Sydney Evan sono infilati su un cordino elastico insieme al nostro ciondolo con logo SE in oro 14k.

Braccialetto multi-charm in oro giallo 14 carati e diamanti presenta, con ciondoli bambola
Collana con ciondolo in oro 14 carati a forma di farfalla
Guatemala e la leggenda narra che se sussurri le tue preoccupazioni a queste piccole bambole prima di andare a letto e le metti sotto il cuscino, le tue preoccupazioni scompariranno quando ti sveglierai
Collana con ciondoli a forma di bambola scaccia guai, come quelle utilizzate in Guatemala per esorcizzare i problemi
Orecchini a forma di di bambola scaccia guai
Orecchini in oro 14 carati e diamanti
Orecchini a bottone in oro, rubini e diamanti
