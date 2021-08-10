









Rosanne Karmes is a precocious woman: she began her career in jewelry when she was still in high school, working for Marvel Jewelry, an American jewelry manufacturer. An experience that she, she tells her, helped her learn all the aspects necessary to manage a jewelry brand. Rosanne founded her company in Los Angeles in 2001: Sydney Evan, which brings together the names of her children. It was also a hit by Miley Cyrus, P! NK, Emma Roberts, Eva Chen, Nina Agdal, Rihanna, Kate Bosworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Rocky Barnes, Jennifer Hudson, Gabrielle Union, Roselyn Sanchez, Kim Kardashian, Sofia Vergara and Emma Stone.



Sydney Evan’s jewels are made of 14 karat gold, semi-precious stones and a few diamonds. But that’s not what she counts. For a certain period of time the brand was the best-selling brand at Bergdorf Goodman thanks also to the idea of ​​mixing diamonds with semi-precious stone beads, with the addition of the classic lucky and evil eye symbols. In 2021, for example, Sydney Evan introduced the Go Outside line. Look inside, with shields, hands of Fatima and other classic icons for those who rely on superstition.