Millionaire Jewelry Safe, the jewelry box wild West style











By choice or by constraint: if you have to spend time at home, why not order the jewels in a special jewelbox? There are many boxes, furniture and chests to hold the jewels. Not all, however, are like Millionaire Jewelry Safe, a safe-shaped box made by Boca do Lobo, a company from Porto (Portugal) founded in 2005. From the beginning Boca do Lobo has been committed to reinterpreting ancient techniques to create surprising pieces of contemporary design.



Millionaire Jewelry Safe, for example, is a piece inspired by the California gold rush of the early 1900s. The jewelbox is built in a gold-plated polished brass frame with dents that arouse interest and imagination, as if the mini safe was the result of an attempted robbery in the old West. It has a brass cogwheel mechanism, an imposing handle and, of course, it only opens through a secret combination. Inside, the surface is covered in velvet to preserve the most precious objects, such as your jewelry.



If you have a lot of jewels, but a lot of them, there is also a bigger version: the Millionaire Safe. In this case the old West-style safe is built with a mahogany structure and a gold-plated polished brass frame, always with different dents. It has one flaw: thieves may also like it.















