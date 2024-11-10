Following the world premiere at the 2024 edition of Watches & Wonders and the launch of the time-only versions, U-Boat unveils three Chimera models in chronograph version, characterized by the striped dial and available in a limited edition of 300 pieces per color. The watch brand, based in Italy, has been producing handcrafted and limited edition pieces for almost 20 years, all designed by Italo Fontana. The new Chimera Chrono models are now embellished with a two-level dial with a wavy surface, adorned with horizontal stripes in three shades: black, green and blue.



The three-color striped pattern gives it a hypnotic character. The openings on the upper level reveal the brushed metal base, creating a kaleidoscope of light and reflections with every movement of the wrist. Framed by a polished tungsten bezel, one of the hardest materials in the world, the dials are distinguished by laser-cut numerals, indexes and counters. The lower surface, in smoked sapphire, further emphasizes the depth and visual impact of the stripes.



Protected by an optical sapphire crystal with anti-reflective treatment, these chronograph versions feature brushed and metal-varnished hands, also laser-cut. The date aperture and three tone-on-tone counters harmonize perfectly with the dial tones, with a fourth dedicated 24-hour counter completing the sophisticated aesthetic. True to the iconic Chimera design first presented at Baselworld 2009, the 46 mm case is crafted from robust AISI 316L stainless steel. The caseback is secured by five external screws, using a custom key, ensuring water resistance to 100 meters. The openings on the back and side, both in smoked mineral glass, allow a view of the automatic Sellita SW500 movement, meticulously customized by U-BOAT with a brass and tungsten rotor and rhodium-plated bridges decorated with perlage, paying homage to fine watchmaking craftsmanship.



On the left side of the case, next to the crown guard with safety lock, is the patented pusher, which makes extracting the crown simple and intuitive, along with the characteristic chronograph pushers, perfectly integrated into the design. Produced in a limited edition of just 300 pieces, each model is equipped with a handcrafted strap, made in Tuscany from naturally aged leather. The waxed cotton stitching, brown for the green dial versions and black for the other two, highlights the character of the chronographs.

