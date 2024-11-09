Anello con tre tormaline, oro e diamanti. Può anche diventare un ciondolo. Copyright: gioiellis.com
New gems from Spoleto Gioielli

In Spoleto, a small town in Central Italy, gems have taken to the stage. But the Theater Festival that focuses attention on Spoleto every year has nothing to do with it. Exalting the beauty of large semi-precious stones is Spoleto Gioielli, a brand founded on the initiative of Enrico Morbidoni, a true Spoleto native.
Jewelry has been at the center of his thoughts since 1974, when he enrolled at the Spoleto Art Institute, an institution renowned for having taught the basics of the trade to numerous jewelers. In 1986, Enrico co-founded Spoleto Gioielli together with other partners. During the 1990s, Enrico and his family became the main shareholders.

Collana in oro e morganite di 151 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
151-carat gold and morganite necklace. Copyright: gioiellis.com

In the Maison’s laboratory, a team works the rough stones that arrive from the four corners of the world, with a predilection for those of large dimensions. 60% of the jewels produced are then exported abroad, sometimes resold in countries such as Brazil and India, the same countries where the rough stones come from. Every year the Umbrian brand offers new pieces, always capable of leaving a strong impression on those who admire them. The rings, but also the necklaces, are the strong point of the house.

Anello con acquamarina di 19,5 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
19.5-carat aquamarine and diamond ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana con acquamarina e morganite. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Aquamarine and morganite necklace. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con tormalina verde-azzurra-petrolio e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Petrol-blue-green tourmaline and diamond ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con tormalina-rosa rettangolare e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Rectangular pink tourmaline and diamond ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con smeraldo a goccia di 19,5 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
19.5-carat drop-shaped emerald and diamond ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spoleto Gioielli, anello con acquamarina e kunzite. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spoleto Gioielli, aquamarine and kunzite ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com

