In Spoleto, a small town in Central Italy, gems have taken to the stage. But the Theater Festival that focuses attention on Spoleto every year has nothing to do with it. Exalting the beauty of large semi-precious stones is Spoleto Gioielli, a brand founded on the initiative of Enrico Morbidoni, a true Spoleto native.

Jewelry has been at the center of his thoughts since 1974, when he enrolled at the Spoleto Art Institute, an institution renowned for having taught the basics of the trade to numerous jewelers. In 1986, Enrico co-founded Spoleto Gioielli together with other partners. During the 1990s, Enrico and his family became the main shareholders.

In the Maison’s laboratory, a team works the rough stones that arrive from the four corners of the world, with a predilection for those of large dimensions. 60% of the jewels produced are then exported abroad, sometimes resold in countries such as Brazil and India, the same countries where the rough stones come from. Every year the Umbrian brand offers new pieces, always capable of leaving a strong impression on those who admire them. The rings, but also the necklaces, are the strong point of the house.