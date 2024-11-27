Cartier high jewelry chooses the path of metaphor, which is obtained when we replace a term with another that has a relationship of similarity with the first. In this specific case, to the historic and famous Tutti Frutti collection launched exactly a century ago, the French luxury brand today offers a line called Tutti Tutti. The evolution is the result of the work of Cartier Libre, a subsidiary of Cartier that creates watches, jewelry and accessories with full creative freedom. The Tutti Frutti collection uses precious gems carved in the shape of leaves or fruits. The new Tutti Tutti collection simplifies the concept by using precious stones cut in cabochon. A simpler and more contemporary style, even if the carving technique returns, for example, in an amethyst ring with lateral grooves.



If the Tutti Frutti collection was inspired by traditional Indian jewelry, the Tutti Tutti collection is instead closer to the art deco style, but reworked in a soft mode. The colors are clear, often with the choice of strong contrasts, like diamonds combined with black onyx. But it is above all the choice of volumes and the overall design that characterizes the new line of high jewelry. A ring with a geometric motif of triangles filled with a pavé of diamonds is combined with a cluster of small pastel green chrysoprase spheres, in turn topped with small emeralds of a deeper shade.



The collection also includes watches that express the best of the high jewelry of the Maison that is part of the Richmont group. A bracelet with a timepiece presents an imaginative display of fancy-cut gems and unusual color combinations for this type of jewelry-watch. The small dial studded with snow-set diamonds is surrounded by a crown of emeralds. An interpretation that fully expresses the creative freedom that is the common thread of Tutti Tutti.

