Flagship store di Atelier Vm a Londra

Atelier Vm Flagship Store in London

A big leap from Milan to London. Atelier VM has opened its first flagship store in House 5 of the Burlington Arcade, near the iconic Piccadilly entrance. In 2018, the Milanese brand had already laid its foundations in the United Kingdom with a dedicated space in the British capital’s Liberty shopping center. Now, however, the completely autonomous space marks a step forward in the brand’s continuous expansion.

In the London boutique, a Murano glass chandelier, designed by Milanese artists 6:AM, illuminates the main window of the store, with an additional touch of Italian design. The founders of Atelier Vm are Marta Caffarelli and Viola Naj Oleari. The jewelry brand, born in 1988, aimed primarily at young customers, has the l’Essenziale collection at its core. The l’Essenziale jewelry line was born from an 18-karat gold bracelet without a clasp, designed to be invisibly soldered directly to the wearer’s wrist at the time of purchase to form a continuous thread.
