Fashion jewels are always characterized by the brand’s logo clearly visible. This is also the case for Michael Kors jewels. The American brand offers for winter 2024-2025 a series of jewels that show a large monogram. The logo also has a name: Empire and debuted in 2022. In the intentions of the brand, the design of the logo represents the spirit of New York, in addition to the style of Michael Kors. The Empire logo is the third of the American brand, after the 1981 monogram and the 2006 restyling. This adaptability allows the brand to range across different lines, from luxury to accessibility, without confusing its audience.



Empire is an art-deco style logo, as is the design of the jewels, always at affordable prices, offered with the new brand. The jewels are made of brass and acetate with 14-karat gold plating and the addition of cubic zirconia crystals. Alternatively, silver is also used, always with gold-plated parts. Since the plating is quite thin and the acetate can degrade, Michael Kors recommends using perfumes and cosmetics before putting on the jewelry and keeping earrings, rings and necklaces away from humidity to prevent them from oxidizing. Store the jewelry in a clean and dry place, for example in the case in which the product is contained.

