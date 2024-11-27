Orecchini a catena in acetato e ottone placcato oro 14 carati, cristalli di cubic zirconia
Orecchini a catena in acetato e ottone placcato oro 14 carati, cristalli di cubic zirconia

Jewels with the new Empire logo for Michael Kors

Fashion jewels are always characterized by the brand’s logo clearly visible. This is also the case for Michael Kors jewels. The American brand offers for winter 2024-2025 a series of jewels that show a large monogram. The logo also has a name: Empire and debuted in 2022. In the intentions of the brand, the design of the logo represents the spirit of New York, in addition to the style of Michael Kors. The Empire logo is the third of the American brand, after the 1981 monogram and the 2006 restyling. This adaptability allows the brand to range across different lines, from luxury to accessibility, without confusing its audience.

Collana in acetato e ottone placcato in oro 14k con logo Empire
Empire Logo 14K Gold Plated Brass and Acetate Necklace

Empire is an art-deco style logo, as is the design of the jewels, always at affordable prices, offered with the new brand. The jewels are made of brass and acetate with 14-karat gold plating and the addition of cubic zirconia crystals. Alternatively, silver is also used, always with gold-plated parts. Since the plating is quite thin and the acetate can degrade, Michael Kors recommends using perfumes and cosmetics before putting on the jewelry and keeping earrings, rings and necklaces away from humidity to prevent them from oxidizing. Store the jewelry in a clean and dry place, for example in the case in which the product is contained.
Anello in argento sterling placcato in oro con logo Empire
Empire Logo Gold Plated Sterling Silver Ring

Il nuovo logo Empire
The New Empire Logo
Bracciale rigido in argento sterling placcato oro con pavé e logo Empire
Empire Logo Pavé Gold Plated Sterling Silver Bangle
Bracciale a fascia Empire in ottone con placcatura in oro
Empire Gold Plated Brass Band Bracelet

Lotus Diamond Ring
Anello di Cartier della collezione Tutti Tutti. Oro bianco, diamanti, crisoprasio, smeraldi
