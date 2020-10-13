Boodles’ secret garden











The Secret Garden is a children’s novel written in 1911 by the Anglo-American writer Frances Hodgson Burnett (she also wrote Little Lord Fauntleroy and A Little Princess : Being the Whole Story of Sara Crewe Now Told for the First Time). It is the story of two little boys, Mary and Colin, and their training in a forbidden garden. The Secret Garden has also become a film directed by Marc Munden. And now also a jewelry collection created by the British jewelry Boodles.



The collection includes a series of jewels inspired by the key moments of the film. For example, lock-shaped pendants in platinum, pink or yellow gold, Garden Gates bracelet and earrings with brilliant-cut and heart-shaped diamonds, forming ivy leaves, rose gold and sapphires or tsavorites to represent the garden gate, gold white and diamonds to represent snowdrops, and so on. A collection also played on emotion and with a literary charm that is well suited to Boodles, with roots dating back to 1798, when the Kirk family began its business in jewelry.

















