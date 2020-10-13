Crieri, tennis wide-ranging











Since its birth (which took place in 2005 thanks to Alessandro Saracino and Cristiano Annaratone) the Crieri brand has become a specialist in tennis bracelets on the jewelery market (see Tennis bracelets, story of a match). The company, among other things, is also strong with a registered patent. The Valencian brand specializing in diamond-based jewelry, however, has decided to take the field to play a game without barriers. The tennis genre, in short, expands to jewels such as cross-shaped pendants, which are flanked by bracelets and necklaces with the typical succession of diamonds that characterize the tennis model. Not only that: here are rings and earrings that, without abandoning the style of the Maison, broaden the horizon.



There are, then, pieces that stand out, such as the necklace of brilliant-cut white diamonds mounted on white gold, or the wide bracelet that, instead, uses yellow gold. Speaking of colors: the diamonds used are not always white. Yellow, black or brown stones appear on some collections. An example of Crieri’s production is the Musa collection, which includes tennis bracelets, but also trinity or rievière rings, bracelets and traditional earrings in white gold and diamonds.



















