At Tefaf large gems, Wallace Chan and a special diadem











Tefaf is back, a great event in Maastricht (Holland) for lovers of antiquities and gems, a fair that includes 280 exhibitors. Great jewels, contemporary or vintage, will be presented in the MEC pavilions between 7 and 15 March. For example, you will be able to admire an extraordinary ring with Burmese sapphire and diamonds, set in platinum, by Bhagat Jewelers from Mumbai, the Maison which debuts at Tefaf La Haute Joaillerie. The Indian jeweler is proud to create “extravagant jewels that preserve eternal grace”.

Among the ancient pieces, however, stands out a tiara exhibited by the specialized jeweler Hancocks London, who purchased the piece last November. The tiara dates back to the 19th century and belonged to the British nobleman Henry Cyril Paget, fifth Marquis of Anglesey, who had to sell it after having squandered all his money. The tiara has a late Victorian design with cluster diamonds and pear cut gemstones for a total of 100 carats. In addition, a row of diamonds can be detached to be worn as a rivière necklace.

Among contemporary jewels, on the other hand, stand out the jewels-works of Wallace Chan, the Hong Kong artist-jeweler who returns to the Dutch event with pieces such as Cosmic Destiny Black, made of titanium and sapphires of different colors.

MECC Maastricht

Friday 6 March 2020

11: 00-19: 00 Preview day (by invitation only)

Sat, March 7 – Sat, March 14, 2020

11: 00-19: 00

Sunday 15 March 2020

11: 00-18: 00















