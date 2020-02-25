The jewels of Gismondi 1754 to conquer Qatar











The luxury market in the Middle East closer to the jewels of Gismondi 1754. The Genoese company, which recently went public on the stock exchange, has signed a partnership with the Alfardan group, one of the most important private players in Qatar, specialized in various sectors of luxury. The first step of this agreement will be participation in the DJWE-Doha Jewelery Watches exhibition, the most important exhibition dedicated to the world of jewelery and watchmaking, on stage in Doha until February 29, 2020.



The agreement with Alfardan in Qatar provides for the introduction of the Gismondi 1754 brand in the local market and, based on the interest shown by the public, the sale of jewelry is expected through the commercial network of the Alfardan Group, which in the jewelry sector boasts a long tradition since 1952, when the founder, Ibrahim Alfardan, in addition to being one of the largest pearl dealers in Qatar, was credited as a supplier of jewelery for the Royal House.



This highly prestigious agreement represents a further step in our expansion strategy. The high level of creativity and quality of our jewels and the great influence of Alfardan Jewelery in Qatar will allow us to start our presence in the Gulf area, with the concrete prospect of starting a collaboration for the years to come. A partnership that is in line with the plans announced at the IPO stage to investors, that is to say to aim firmly on the growth of the wholesale sector also through the presence at the main international fairs, where we are obtaining very positive results.

Massimo Gismondi, CEO of Gismondi1754



The jewelery fairs seem to lead to a positive result for Gismondi: in VicenzaOro January the company received orders for 472,000 euros and nine new customers expressed strong interest in being able to have the brand in their stores. The new orders were received mainly from very representative multi-brand jewelery dealers located in different parts of the world. Overall, the Vicenza fair brought dowry agreements with seven new dealers in Montecarlo, three in Dubai, Bucharest, Tirana and Manama Bahrain. Neiman Marcus, the leading US luxury retailer, has defined, for the first time after three years of collaboration, an order already in delivery.

















