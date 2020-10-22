









Variations on the theme of chains: Lauren Rubinski started designing jewelry under the Pristine brand a decade ago. But now the jewelry brand simply has her name. Parisian designer, Lauren Rubinski underlines the importance of wearability: jewelry must also be comfortable, a second skin. Kate Moss is among her fans. And to say that the designer designs large chains that, at first glance, seem quite demanding. But, in reality, they are light, because the rings are hollow inside them. The chains are made in Italy, they are in 14 karat gold.



She says that her jewels are inspired by the 1950s, by the slightly flashy ones worn by French and Italian women in those years, and also by the jewels from her grandmother’s collection in Cap d’Antibes, a very elite seaside town in the south of France. In any case, Lauren Rubinsk succeeded in reinventing the chain motif, stressing the design with dense links, of different sizes and juxtaposed on the same jewel. For now, he has overshadowed the piercings, spacers, ear tunnels and other punk accessories that had characterized her debut. But just for now, probably.

















