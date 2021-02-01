Total light by Pasquale Bruni











And the Light was, and the sea was to illuminate the crativity. The new collection by Pasquale Bruni, Luce (light), was born in front of the sea of ​​Camogli, in Liguria (Italy). After all, the glint of the sun on the waves is precisely the effect that jewelry always tries to arouse through the use of gold and precious stones. In this case, the brilliance of the Luce collection is provided through the use of small aligned pink gold hemispheres, which show the flat surface of a disc on the outside. In addition, small diamonds are set in some hemispheres that increase the sparkle of the jewel.



In nature there is always a miracle of light that seeks our eyes, that encounter is a Namaste of wonder between us is creation.

Eugenia Bruni

A peculiarity of the Luce collection is the Luce in me sautoir: a pair of earrings can be easily connected to the modular necklace, which become an integral part of the jewel. Thus, the necklace becomes a jewel that embraces the body and the face at the same time.















