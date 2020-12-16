ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — December 16, 2020 at 5:00 am

Annamaria Cammilli Royale




Jewels for queens, certified by family tree, or simply women who are considered as such by their partner. Perhaps thinking about this concept Annamaria Cammilli proposes the Royale jewelry line. But without giving up the aesthetic characteristics that distinguish the production of the Tuscan Maison: the sinuous waves in different colors of gold (Annamaria Cammilli boasts eight different shades). Even the metal retains the particular velvety satin finish, alternating with small shiny surfaces, which accentuates the visual softness of the jewel.

Anello Royale in oro orange e diamante
Anello Royale in oro orange e diamante

Furthermore, a single diamond creeps into the gold waves which, for example, helps to reinterpret the concept of solitaire. Gems of considerable weight are used, ranging from 0.5 to 1 carat. In addition to the rings, the Royale line also includes necklaces with pendants and earrings, always made with soft lines and a single diamond in the middle. The gold shades chosen are orange, white (for the earrings), yellow, lava black.
Anello Royale in oro nero lava e diamante
Anello Royale in oro nero lava e diamante

Anello Royale in oro beige e diamante
Anello Royale in oro beige e diamante
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Collana in oro giallo e diamante
Collana in oro giallo e diamante

Collana in oro bianco e diamante
Collana in oro bianco e diamante







