Hub, a communication agency based in Milan founded by Paola Varani, was chosen by the U.S. Polo Assn. to take care of media activities in Italy. U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association, one of the oldest non-profit sports organizations, founded in 1890, in the United States. Hub will follow the communication for the jewelery proposals.



The proceeds generated from the sales of U.S. Polo Assn. help fund the growth of the association and the development of sport, not just polo, in the United States and around the world. The fashion jewelry of the U.S. Polo Assn. includes affordable bijoux alongside watches.