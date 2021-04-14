The Dionea Orcini’s mysteries











The precious mysteries of Dionea Orcini, from Bologna to Miami and Jaipur ♦

Do you like mysteries, the charm of the gothic, ghosts, spirits, the zodiac signs? Do you do yoga, try a shudder to think of the wisdom of ancient writings, ayurvedic mysteries, etc.? If you are not a fan of all these topos that fascinate so many others, you can still appreciate the Dionea Orcini jewelry. They are dedicated to that mysterious world for some, imaginative for others. “The collections of Dionea Orcini reveal the mysteries of a world shrouded in secrets”, it is its very definition.

Between magic and magic potions for the unknown, in any case, the jewels of the designers have been worn by a long line of celebrities. Dionea Orcini currriculum is very varied. She has a degree in Fashion Design, she studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna, then continued with internships and Costumes at the University of Arts in Prague, to conclude the Architecture Interior studies of UCLA in Los Angeles. He learned the art of jewelry at MJS School in Miami, under the supervision of Marc Thurn, German master jeweler. He studied gemology at the GIA in New York and also Vedic gemology in Jaipur, India. With this background, it is not surprising that his collections are dedicated to Semiramide, like to Middle Ages, but also to the Marquis de Sade. Although the latter, in fact, he had a way of living a little ‘further away from the peaks of Eastern philosophy.