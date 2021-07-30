MILANO GIOIELLI, vetrina — July 30, 2021 at 4:10 am

A stage at the opera for Schreiber




Milan, the capital of design. But also of jewelry stores: there are some, like Schreiber, with a long and pleasant tradition, which continues to renew ♦

Simplicity is the antechamber of elegance, and the good taste is in the next room. Schreiber, from longtime Milanese jeweler (the third generation, with Giacomo and Federico) has not problems to support the silver with enamel with classic collections in gold and precious stones.

La margherita simbolo della maison. Oro giallo e smalto bianco
The jewels made with the least expensive silver, though, do not forget the daisy, the symbol of the jewelry that was founded in 1948 and now operates again in the center, in via Borgospesso. In perfect Milanese style, the jeweler offers a luxury not scream, although don’t has limits in value elements, such as the gems selected by the founder’s son, Giacomo, who after graduating from the Gia, personally chooses the stones to be used for the collections. The style is one that combines modernity with classic dedication to luxury: gold, often white, with alternating stones, often mounted in the classical form daisy. In short, jewelry that are perfect for a premiere at the Teatro alla Scala.

Anello in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo, tanzanite e diamanti
Bracciale in oro giallo e smalto
Collana in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiri
Orecchini in oro bianco
Anello chevalier in oro bianco
