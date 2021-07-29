









She has remained off the radar of the media, yet Alessandra Donà has conquered a non-secondary place on the jewelry market, especially the one that focuses on exports. The brand, in fact, regularly participates in trade fairs such as the one in Singapore or the Jck in Las Vegas. A sign that the jewels of the Vicenza-based brand meet the taste of a varied public who loves the modern and essential lines that characterize collections such as Friday Night or Timeless, consisting of earrings, necklaces or rings in gold with pearls and pavé of precious or semi-precious stones. precious.



Although it is evidently well established in the jewelry market, not much is known about Alessandra Donà. In the short autobiographical notes it is indicated that she took her first steps in the world of pearls during her collaboration with some of the most important international fashion houses. She has also traveled to Europe and the East for many years, perfecting her experience and knowledge of the market and the most important pearl growing regions in the world. After producing for third parties, since 2009 she has launched the brand under her own name. Among other things, the brand was founded in an Italian Renaissance building, Palazzo Capra Querini, in Vicenza. Alessandra Donà explains her style with the intention of proposing jewels “that do not abandon themselves to the temptation of futile trends, but that trace the future in the imaginary axis that harmoniously unites the greatness of the past with the expressions of the future”.