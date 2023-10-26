The Bucintoro was the state galley of the Doges of the Republic of Venice, on which they embarked every year on Ascension Day to celebrate the rite of the marriage of the Sea. But Bucintoro is also the name of a watch model by Venezianico, an Italian watchmaking brand inspired by the atmosphere of the magical city on the water: the logo, for example, is inspired by the cross placed on the top of the Clock Tower in Piazza San Marco. Now Venezianico presents the evolution of the chronograph inspired by the iconic vessel of the Doges.



The image of the vessel is engraved on the case back, to underline the choice to combine tradition and innovation, like a caliber of extreme precision. The 42mm case, thinner than the previous version, features new proportions, which enhance the elegance of the watch, with a thickness of just 11.7mm. Added to this is the complex sapphire crystal with a double convexity of 1.9mm, which contributes to making the new Bucintoro more harmonious and comfortable on the wrist.



The watch is available in two color schemes: Panda and Reverse Panda. In the first version there is a white dial with black counters and tachymeter ring. In the second, the dial is black, with silver counters and a black tachymeter ring. Inside is the NE88 movement, the most modern chronograph caliber from Seiko, with three counters measuring minutes, seconds and chronograph hours which, in addition to precision, is equipped with a column wheel and vertical coupling, an exclusive feature of Seiko’s chronographs. high range.



Two models are equipped with the Canova steel bracelet, while two others wear Italian-crafted leather straps. Furthermore, a rubber strap can be purchased separately, for a sportier version. Price: 1595 euros.



Bucintoro specifications

Case material: 316l steel

Dimensions: ø42 mm, from handle to handle 49.00 mm

Movement: Seiko ne88, automatic

Functions: chronograph

Features: column wheel, vertical clutch

Glass: double-domed sapphire crystal

Luminous pigment: bgw9 Super-Luminova

Bezel: 316L stainless steel

Water resistance: 10atm (=100 meters)

Strap: real leather, handmade in Italy

Bracelet: Canova