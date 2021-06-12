









Anissa Kermiche, a designer with the temptation of small provocations that enhance the female body, but not just ♦ ︎

From engineer become a jeweler: it is not a usual the Anissa Kermiche path. Born in Paris to a French-Algerian marriage, had, she says, a strict upbringing. Perhaps for that, or perhaps as a reaction to the engineering profession, after graduating he flew to London to learn 3D Computer Aided Design at Holts Academy in Hatton Gardens. She wanted to create jewelry. And she managed quite well. Now its brand, Anissa Kermiche, includes jewelry in gold and diamonds and a pinch of provocation, as the earrings with the challenge finger raised, or pendant depicting a naked woman torso. In short, exactly what one would not expect from a girl with degree in engineering.



Moreover, it also boasts a very pretty appearance, perhaps even more than pretty, and so it is a perfect ambassador of herself. Of course, in her jewelry there isn’t shortage of geometric references. But she prefers to be inspired by artists such as Francois Morellet, Alexander Calder and Constantin Brancusi. So he decided the destiny: the streets to jewelry are endless.













