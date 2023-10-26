Purple Star Sapphire ring
Purple Star Sapphire ring

Ming returns to Origins

Born in Hong Kong, she lives in London, and presents her first exhibition in New York, at the Stephen Russell Gallery: Ming Lampson is a designer which has an original history and style. The new collection from her brand, Ming, is called Origins and is made up of 25 jewels. Why Origins? The explanation is that the British creative chose to take inspiration from the first jewels created by women and men of antiquity. Often simple, elementary and used as amulets. Which cannot be said about Ming jewels, which although inspired by necklaces and rings from many centuries ago, boast a quality appropriate to our times.

Anello Bubble in oro 18 carati, zaffiro blu
Anello Bubble en oro 18 quilates, zaffiro blu

It is a reference to the origin, but that of the designer. For example, Ming Lampson prefers to use artisanal tools for her drawings: she personally paints the sketches in tempera, alongside 3D modeling. Furthermore, for this collection she chose jade in all its varieties: a stone used since the beginning of the human journey, but also favored on the Asian continent, where she was born. Along with jade, the Origins collection uses precious and semi-precious stones, such as kunzites, vedortite garnet, natural zircons, purple star sapphire, gray spinel, yellow beryl, amber and chalcedony.
Anello con calcedonio e tormalina rosa
Ring with chalcedony and pink tourmaline

Orecchini con ambra
Earrings with amber
Anello Emerald Flower in oro con smeraldi e zaffiro
Emerald Flower ring in gold with emeralds and sapphire

Anello in oro con giada e spinello
Gold ring with jade and spinel

Ming Lampson. Copyright gioiellis.com
Ming Lampson. Copyright gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Collana con ciondolo dipinto
Previous Story

Elena Braccini, jewels and so be it

Venezianico, Bucintoro Panda
Next Story

A new Bucintoro sets sail with Venezianico

Latest from Showroom

Bracciale Halloween

Pandora for Halloween

The origin of the Halloween celebration, which in some countries coincides with All Saints’ Day, is