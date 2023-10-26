Born in Hong Kong, she lives in London, and presents her first exhibition in New York, at the Stephen Russell Gallery: Ming Lampson is a designer which has an original history and style. The new collection from her brand, Ming, is called Origins and is made up of 25 jewels. Why Origins? The explanation is that the British creative chose to take inspiration from the first jewels created by women and men of antiquity. Often simple, elementary and used as amulets. Which cannot be said about Ming jewels, which although inspired by necklaces and rings from many centuries ago, boast a quality appropriate to our times.



It is a reference to the origin, but that of the designer. For example, Ming Lampson prefers to use artisanal tools for her drawings: she personally paints the sketches in tempera, alongside 3D modeling. Furthermore, for this collection she chose jade in all its varieties: a stone used since the beginning of the human journey, but also favored on the Asian continent, where she was born. Along with jade, the Origins collection uses precious and semi-precious stones, such as kunzites, vedortite garnet, natural zircons, purple star sapphire, gray spinel, yellow beryl, amber and chalcedony.





