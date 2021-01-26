Damiani, the 10 least expensive rings











Ten rings of different types, the least expensive by Damiani ♦ ︎

Lunch, invitations, guests, decorations, organization, relatives, friends, colleagues and … Marriage can turn (and often happens) into a nightmare. Not only that: the expenses for the most important “yes” in life risk losing one’s smile and, indeed, leaving an unwelcome memory of bills to pay. Furthermore, an important chapter is missing from the aforementioned list: the ring. The one for marriage, the classic faith, or the one for the engagement, for example the solitaire with diamond, are indispensable, but also a difficult and onerous choice. And, then, there are the rings purchased or given as a gift at Christmas, or for the birthday or simply because it is pleasant to have an extra jewel. Often, however, the budget is not unlimited.



Yet there are also excellent compromises, such as those we report on this page: Damiani rings, therefore of a top brand, but at the same time at a reasonable price. The ten rings on this page are the least expensive of the Piedmontese Maison (prices updated in January 2021). They are in yellow, white or pink gold, but also in ceramic in some cases with the addition of small diamonds. The prices indicated are those valid for online purchases, but the jewel can also be personalized with an engraving. In this case, however, they cannot then be returned (obvious).

