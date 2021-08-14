









The OroSoffiato jewels, soft shapes and a special production technique ♦

Those who believe that jewels are made one by one by old artisans armed with worn tools are wrong. Of course, there are those too. But 99% of the jewels are produced by modern machinery and, perhaps later, they are assembled by hand. To distinguish quality, therefore, is also the ability of companies to make the industrial process of the best possible quality. And whoever succeeds is better.

Effe Due OroSoffiato is a brand of the Italian company Galvanotec, a third-party manufacturer from Arcugnano (Vicenza), which was the first in Italy to produce electroforming jewels that stand out from those of other brands, because they do not use an internal volume, usually made of copper or other metals, then coated with gold. OroSoffiato, instead, simply uses a thick gold film, empty inside. Just blown gold, jewels with a lot of volume, but light. The earrings, in particular, can thus be worn without feeling too heavy. Furthermore, the metal is an alloy of gold and silver devoid of copper, indium and cadmium. The company has a special ability to select the material and the production process thanks to instruments, such as the x-ray and atomic absorption spectrometer, which allow it to reach perfection.













