









The U-Boat American Corporation is the company created by the Italian group which will have the task of distributing the brand’s watches in the States, with its own organization. For this purpose, the company has opened an office in New York City, on Madison Avenue. But there is also news for U-Boat timepiece enthusiasts: the company has presented a limited edition watch, indeed very limited, with a bronze and a silver specimen. The case is a small sculpture with a bas-relief of the city skyline. Italo Fontana’s watch brand thus manages to bring Made in Tuscany to the USA with an iconic piece.



The case of the watches dedicated to New York is 45 millimeters and has been engraved by hand to reproduce the Brooklyn Bridge in relief on one side and the skyline and the Empire State Building on the other. The Statue of Liberty is laser engraved on the screw-down case back, while a rose-cut black diamond with a carat weight of between 1.30 and 2.00 is set in the crown on the left side in both versions.Under the sapphire crystal are the two dials respectively in bronze and 925 silver, with indexes and numbers in relief, which show the name of New York in the center and the writing 1 of 1 at 9 o’clock to testify to the extreme exclusivity and rarity of these two watches.U-Boat aims to expand further (it is already present in over 60 markets worldwide). The Italian company’s store is located at 535 Madison Avenue, at the intersection with 54.