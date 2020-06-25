The Jörg Heinz secret

ANELLI, vetrina — June 25, 2020 at 4:20 am

Mobile jewels, which make precision an extra treasure: those of the German Maison Jörg Heinz ♦

When you say «made in Germany», you often think to mechanical industry, for example the cars, that are exported worldwide. But the ingenuity of the Germans also embraces the jewelry, as evidenced by Jörg Heinz. Born in 1942, the designer studied at the School of Arts and Crafts in Pforzheim. Then, it has been four years in Denmark, where he met the Danish jewelry style. He returned to Germany, but after marrying his wife, Irene. And here begins the story of the brand, which has managed to combine the gold with the mechanical genius. The Heinz Jörg jewelry, in fact, have a particularity: they are like the little schloss, castles. They are safe, but also beautiful to look at. The jewels, in fact, contain clasps, fasteners, which are valuable, but also masterpieces.

Collana con perle di Tahiti e oro rosa
The German jeweler has started its journey with the development of jewelry with pearls, usually unique pieces or small series. Working around the necklaces with pearls, Jörg has decided to address what is the point more delicate and often least successful of these jewels: the closure, which is often a simple hook. The solution to the puzzle came in 1974: the closure clip was transformed and enhanced. The ingenious designer has transformed the locking mechanism in a design element that should not be hidden behind the neck. Instead, you can simply open holding it and then pressing and rotating the closure. The precise mechanism (we are in Germany) of the closure makes it easy to open and keeps firmly closed the jewel. Since then, the closure has been considered a jewel in its own right and has enjoyed several variations. Today the founder of the company is supported by his sons Martin and Lars Heinz and daughter Andrea Mössner. But the secret of his jewelry is still capable of surprising mechanism: in 2015 a jewel signed Jörg Heinz won the Couture Show in Las Vegas. Alessia Mongrando

Pendente in oro bianco, diamanti e perla
Mystery ring, anelli in oro con diamante solitario o pavé di diamanti neri
Anelli della Collezione Mistero
Anche in questo caso un meccanismo permette di rivelare o nascondere il cuore degli anelli in platino
La collana classica di perle con il fermaglio in oro che ruota
Anello Saturday night fever, oro bianco, diamanti, rubini, zaffiri
Bracciale 2Play con diamanti bianchi, rosa grigi, oliva
Anelli finalisti al Couture Show 2016
Mistero Sphere: chiusura con diamanti neri e bianchi
Magice Pendente II, oro bianco, diamanti e perla di Tahiti
La sfera rivela all'internotre diversi segreti: perle South Sea e Tahiti e diamanti
Collezione Comanion: il guscio esterno del ciondolo si apre e si chiude ruotandolo e rivela il suo prezioso segreto
