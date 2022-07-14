









Who knows if we are facing a revolution in the world of jewelry. The novelty concerns a marketplace, that is an online store that offers jewels of different brands. The virtual store is called Muse and offers a refined selection of jewels (plus a few objects or items of clothing) by different designers. The list is long and includes mostly young but successful creators, from Nikos Koulis to Bea Bongiasca, from Fernando Jorge to Lorraine West, just to name a few (there are 55 in all).



The novelty consists in the fact that Muse proposes a collection,which is composed almost exclusively of jewels by different designers. The series includes necklaces to which pendants with different style and author are attached. Since each pendant is the result of the work of a designer, the necklaces are therefore quite expensive, more or less from 20,000 to 60,000 dollars. As the name of the collection suggests, the shape of the heart never fails, but it is not the only source of inspiration. Furthermore, the sale of jewels is linked to the support of charitable initiatives (even if not specified at the moment). In short, issues that are close to heart.