Unique jewels with the best emeralds in the world presented by Muzo Emerald

Muisca is the name associated with a Chibcha civilization that formed a confederation encountered by the Spanish during the conquest of present-day central Colombia. Muisca is also one of the four original civilizations of the Americas. According to legend, the tribe performed El Dorado, a ritual in which a ruler covered his body with gold dust, offering precious objects and emeralds to the gods.

​And it is also the name of a series of precious jewels by Muzo Emerald, the big company that operates in the department of Boyacá, in Colombia. Muzo is the world capital of emeralds: here you can find the highest quality green stone mines. And Muzo Emerald extracts these emeralds from the earth: a good part sells them to jewelers all over the world. A small, selected quantity of emeralds is used instead to make Muzo jewels.

An example is, indeed, the jewelry series from the Muisca collection. Like the necklace with over 228 carats of emeralds along with yellow and white diamonds set in 18 carat yellow gold, which is sold at a price of 91,000 dollars. It is, obviously, made with the best quality emeralds, with the same deep shades of the forest that extends (for now) between Brazil and Colombia. This is also a precious commodity.