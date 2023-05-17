The new amazing design A.Win Siu

In just a few years, China has become one of the countries with the highest concentration of jewelery designers. But not only. In addition to the many jewelers who more or less follow the classical tradition, creative designers such as Xiao Xintong have taken the stage, choosing A.Win Siu as the name of her Maison. The designer, who participated in GemGèneve, is a jewelry artist, but also an illustrator. Fantasy-themed designs are a source of inspiration for equally imaginative jewelry. The latest theme of her collections is called Light. But the light is seen through the colors of the gems and titanium, a metal which, in addition to being light, also allows us to take on surprising shades.

Xiao Xintong uses her imagination to create jewels such as candy-shaped brooches, which contain precious gems inside them. Or a titanium ring, with spessartite, and mother-of-pearl inspired by ancient petroglyphs discovered in China.

The designer founded her own jewelry brand in November 2017 and a year later she has designed over one hundred pieces with a very personal style. In 2019 she went to France to follow courses in goldsmith craftsmanship and luxury brand management. She was invited to participate in the China International Consumer Products Expo (Hainan Expo) in May 2021 and launched a co-branded jewelry collection with Korean artist Kim Jung Gi. Her bio also mentions her participation in the special fashion and design exhibition Peridot – The Gift of Hope, hosted by the Shenzhen Jewelry Museum in August 2022 and her contribution to The Joy of Color – The Evolution of Jewelry in the Era of the Metaverse and Nts’s in 2023.