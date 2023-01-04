









In Italy there are also those who want to have their religious faith close at hand. Actually, on the finger. Or around the neck. This is the case of the jewels of Tuum, an Umbrian company that caters to those who live the Christian belief intensely. The company was founded in July 2009 in San Giustino (Perugia) by the Tuscans Michele Alberti, 43, former event organizer, and Simone Finocchi, 38, mechanical engineer, designer of agricultural and construction machinery. The idea was to propose jewels that had engraved words related to faith, understood in a very traditional way: the first jewels, bracelets and rings in gold, silver and platinum, had engraved the Latin text of two prayers, Pater Noster and Ave Maria. Even the name of the brand is in Latin: Tuum means yours. The idea proved to be a success.



Also because the jewels were also distributed in the Vatican and thus earned a sort of ideal passport for the Christian world. Over the years the collections and the offer of jewels has expanded. And, even if almost all of the jewels still follow the original idea of prayers or phrases related to religion engraved on the surface, the brand has also launched a small collection, Gaia, which is instead inspired by the values of nature and respect for nature and environment.