Castel Bolognese is a small Italian village located in the province of Ravenna founded exactly on April 13, 1389. A lot of time has passed since the official deed that sanctioned its birth. There is no news of famous people born in the town nor of particularly important works of art kept in the village. But, despite this, Castel Bolognese has something that has international fame: Ferrucci. It is a jewelry company that has conquered a special space. Alongside the sale of jewelery and watches from the main brands, the company also produces high-end pieces.



The story begins in 1985, with Nicola and Alessandra Ferrucci, with the opening of a boutique in Castel Bolognese, combining passion for jewels and ethical commitment. However, the development of the Maison is due to his son Francesco, who launched the Ferrucci brand, after having perfected the goldsmith’s technique in Vicenza, and having traveled between London, Los Angeles and Miami. The jewelery work is demonstrated by pieces that can compare with those of the great Maisons.