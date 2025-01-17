There are watchmaking and jewelry Maisons that are unlike any other. Piaget is one of those brands that can be identified with absolute excellence. If there were any need, this is demonstrated by the Altiplano Haute Joaillerie, an extremely rare creation, whose skeletonized movement set with diamonds and sapphires is also adorned with a Grand Feu cloisonné enamel decoration. The refined creation of this model is exclusive to eight pieces and bears the double signature of the Ateliers de l’Extraordinaire of Piaget and the enamel artist Anita Porchet.



As Yves G. Piaget used to say, “a watch is above all a jewel”: a philosophy that is the basis of the new creation of the Swiss Maison, founded in 1874 in the village of La Côte-aux-Fées. Piaget entrusted the precious skeletonization with diamonds and blue sapphires of the Altiplano to the famous enameler Anita Porchet, a loyal collaborator since 2006.



The artist designed a cameo in shades of blue, green and purple in Grand Feu cloisonné enamel, which enhances the dial (on the front and for the first time on the back) and extends to the edges of the bezel. A visual and technical masterpiece crafted with extreme meticulousness, which increases the illusion and the fusion between the dégradé of the baguette-cut stones and the cloisonné enamel.



The Altiplano Skeleton Métiers d’Art has a diameter of 40 millimeters and a new case thickness of 7 millimeters. It is even thinner than the traditional skeleton version and continues to testify to the extraordinary savoir-faire of a Maison that has been perfecting the art of ultra-thin calibers since 1874.