Tissot presents the new PRX 25mm collection: it is composed of five new models. The watches show finishes ranging from stainless steel to rose gold PVD. At the center of the tapered tonneau case, combined with a lively color palette that combines a vintage charm with the most current fashions, for a look inspired by the Seventies. The PRX model, in fact, was born in 1978.

After the success of the PRX Quartz 40mm in 2021 and the reintroduction of the 35mm version, the 25mm model, which had been highly appreciated in the past, is back. Tissot re-proposes it in new and refined materials without sacrificing tradition.



Updated classic

Three models of the PRX 25mm collection are characterized by sunburst dials in ice blue, black or nude, the last two embellished with diamonds, to give greater brightness. The nude dial model features a matching rose gold PVD case and bracelet, a warmer shade that adds to the allure of this watch. The remaining two models feature delicate natural mother-of-pearl dials, one framed by a steel bezel and the other with a rose gold PVD bezel for a refined contrast. Together, these five watches are a celebration of personal style, for the woman who embraces her individuality.



Beyond appearances

Powered by a reliable quartz movement with an end of life indicator (EOL), it ensures precision with minimal maintenance. Sapphire crystal ensures durability over time, while the tapered case and meticulously selected components lend a refined look to the wrist. With water resistance up to 10 bar, it is a discreet yet impactful watch that stands out for its craftsmanship, design and functionality, redefining what a contemporary timepiece can offer when precision meets unique and precious details.

