Tiffany & Co. will participate for the first time in the Lvmh Watch Week, together with the other brands of the group to which it belongs, such as TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, not to mention that other high jewelry brands, such as Bulgari or Chaumet also offer watches. Tiffany, with a history dating back to 1847, has over time added luxury timepieces to the production of jewelry. Tiffany’s entry into the sixth edition of the LVMH Watch Week is considered by the group to be a significant moment in the watchmaking history of the jeweler.



The Maison will present collector’s watches such as Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Bird on a Rock, Carat 128, HardWear by Tiffany and Eternity by Tiffany, along with unique objects for time. In addition to introducing new additions to its watch collections, Tiffany & Co. will also showcase a series of historic watches and materials, such as reproductions of archival watch catalogs and advertising from The Tiffany Archives, to further enrich the House’s legacy as a watchmaker and jeweler. LVMH Watch Week will take place January 21-24, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

