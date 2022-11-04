









The classic jewel played by an experienced restorer of ancient jewelery: necklaces, bracelets and rings of Marina J ♦ ︎

From Russia to Los Angeles with the same think: jewels. The story of Marina Feldman, however, also goes through a parallel activity: the restoration of ancient jewels. He worked 25 years in the United States, Russia and Europe to restore pearls jewelry to Sotheby’s, Christie’s, and for many antique jewelery stores around the world. As a restorer, Marina has thought of making a further step forward and drawing new jewels. But of course, his company, Marina J, does not forget what he has learned with the art of restoration.



Its jewelery resembles a lot, in some cases, to those of the late nineteenth or early twentieth century. For example, the sautoir of pearls with tassels or fringes that resemble those of Cartier or Chaumet, the choker with a medallion in the center, but also art deco bracelets and rings. To these themes is added the Russian soul, which has not been lost but infused in the most western style. In short, Marina J does not underlines to the use of exceptional stones, but to the kind of quality jewelery, with a reassuring, classic design. Even prices are quite reasonable: from about $ 600-800 for earrings, up to $ 2,000 for the most precious necklaces.