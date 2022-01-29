Orecchini, vetrina — January 29, 2022 at 5:00 am

The new Black Label by Cindy Chao




Cindy Chao is one of the few artists lent to jewelry. She designs and produces no more than 15 pieces a year of her Black Label Masterpiece line. They are pieces of high jewelry that end up exhibited in museums such as the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Smithsonian in Washington, DC and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, or are disputed by collectors. Memorable jewels, created not only with an unparalleled artistic touch, but also with the use of refined techniques and innovative materials. The latest creations, among other things, coincided with the appointment as Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in Paris, a prestigious award, which France wanted to assign to the Taiwanese designer who found artisans in the French capital. capable of translating his ideas into jewels.

Spilla con zaffiro stellato cabochon dello Sri Lanka non scaldato, circa 49,12 carati, diamanti bianchi e gialli, smeraldi, tsavoriti, titanio, oro bianco 18 carati
Cindy Chao is the first jewelry designer to receive this award. The new jewels are of an exceptional refinement. Like the pair of earrings with brown diamonds for 25 carats and maple wood: a bold innovation. Or the Seine Morning bracelet, with a 50 carat sugar loaf cut cornflower blue Sri Lankan sapphire, white, yellow diamonds, sapphires, pink garnets, and white, yellow and pink gold. In short, jewels to be admired as sculptures.

Orecchini su legno di acero con due diamanti per circa 50 carati, sfera ottaedrica di diamanti, zaffiro grigioverde, granato, titanio, oro 18 carati
Morning Dew Green Rattan, orecchini con due diamanti bianchi taglio cuscino, 13 carati ciascuno, due diamanti bianchi per 4 carati, 14 smeraldi colombiani per 16 carati, zaffiri grigio blu, zaffiri grigio verdi, granati, Titanio, oro bianco 18 carati
Spilla a forma di nastro in oro 18 carati, zaffiri, rosa, diamanti
Bracciale Seine Morning, con zaffiro dello Sri Lanka blu fiordaliso taglio pan di zucchero da 50 carati, diamanti bianchi, gialli, zaffiri, granati rosa, oro bianco, giallo e rosa 18 carati
Bracciale Seine Morning, con zaffiro dello Sri Lanka blu fiordaliso taglio pan di
zucchero da 50 carati, diamanti bianchi, gialli, zaffiri, granati rosa, oro bianco, giallo e rosa 18 carati

Cindy Chao con la medaglia di Chevalier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres
