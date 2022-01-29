









Cindy Chao is one of the few artists lent to jewelry. She designs and produces no more than 15 pieces a year of her Black Label Masterpiece line. They are pieces of high jewelry that end up exhibited in museums such as the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Smithsonian in Washington, DC and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, or are disputed by collectors. Memorable jewels, created not only with an unparalleled artistic touch, but also with the use of refined techniques and innovative materials. The latest creations, among other things, coincided with the appointment as Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in Paris, a prestigious award, which France wanted to assign to the Taiwanese designer who found artisans in the French capital. capable of translating his ideas into jewels.



Cindy Chao is the first jewelry designer to receive this award. The new jewels are of an exceptional refinement. Like the pair of earrings with brown diamonds for 25 carats and maple wood: a bold innovation. Or the Seine Morning bracelet, with a 50 carat sugar loaf cut cornflower blue Sri Lankan sapphire, white, yellow diamonds, sapphires, pink garnets, and white, yellow and pink gold. In short, jewels to be admired as sculptures.