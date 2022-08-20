









How to clean the diamonds? Is it really necessary? Here is a quick guide on how to clean diamond jewelery ♦

The diamond jewelry are the most coveted. But they do not shine forever. It is not their fault: engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, can with time become dull. Blame the natural fat from the skin, the powder that sticks above, the substances with which they come in contact jewels. So the question is: how to make brilliant the brilliants?

What you need

Club Soda (very sparkling water)

Dishwashing liquid (but avoid bleach or other cleaning products)

Toothbrush with soft bristles

Soft cloth or cotton of an old shirt or a microfiber cloth

How to do

Fill a glass or a bowl of sparkling water and add a few drops of detergent. Stir the water to dissolve the detergent. Deposited the jewels in the water: the bubbles act to clean better the jewel. Let the jewelry soak for 20 minutes, then use a toothbrush to remove any dirt. Put in water and detergent for 20 minutes and then rinse with warm water.

Forceful methods

And if the diamond is stained with strong dirty? There is another method, more radical. But beware: each jewel is different and, therefore, think twice before acting. If there are other stones or pearls, for example, you could cause damage.

Given this, one of the most effective methods involves the use of ammonia, which is used to shine even gold. Prolonged or excessive use of ammonia, however, can damage and discolor the metal, wear down the precious stones, diamonds and even ruin: be careful.

How to do

Put in a bowl with a solution of one part ammonia and 5:00 to 6:00 parts warm water.

Leave to soak the jewelry for ten minutes.

Clean the jewelry with a soft bristle toothbrush.

Put to soak the jewelry for ten minutes and rinse.

If the jewelry is still dirty, repeat all the steps. In addition to ammonia, you can also add a few drops of dish detergent, which serves to remove any tarnish. At the end dry with a soft cloth (without fluff).













