How to choose the travel jewelry case











How to choose the jewelry case, the small portable containers to take your jewelry on the road ♦ ︎

Going on holiday with jewels is always a bit complicated. Even if it’s just for a weekend. It is not easy to decide in advance what you will wear a few days later, in a completely different environment, perhaps without knowing whether you will spend an evening in an elegant, or informal, context. Who knows. And if you then want to wear a jewel in the afternoon? In short, it is difficult to predict which jewels will be more appropriate with many days in advance.

That’s why women are tempted to pack as much jewels in their suitcase or bag as possible, to be ready in any case.

Unfortunately, this often turns out to be a bad idea. Jewels in a bag can ruin each other if placed too close. Packing them one by one is boring and, moreover, presupposes that you do the same operation when you return. The jewels in a suitcase run even more risk than in a bag, especially if you travel by plane. What to do? The solution are jewelry boxes for travel. They are small boxes are designed specifically to hold the jewels, so that they do not ruin. Also, the jewels are not lost, because they are all gathered together and you do not have to look for them in all the corners of a bag. In this way, moreover, they are also easier to control.

There are many types and some have movable compartments inside, which can be removed to make room for some larger jewel, for example, a necklace with a pendant. Others, on the other hand, are specifically designed to contain a specific type of jewel, for example, bracelets or watches. Here are some examples of travel jewelry boxes: they are chosen only as an example, because they represent different types of these mini suitcases for jewelry.

ProCase

It is a small bag for jewelry, spacious enough to carry necklaces, chains, rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants and more. It has a double-layer design, a main compartment with detachable dividers, transparent zip pockets, snap buttons for the bracelet, straps for earrings and row of rings to keep the jewels separate. The interior is soft and well padded, the robust exterior in polyester fabric. Double zipper closure with wide opening for easy access to jewelry. Dimensions: 7.9 x 4.9 x 2.56 inches: easily adapts to hand baggage.

Comely Travel

It is one of the most cared jewelry boxes in blue. The Comely Travel Accessories Jewelry Storage Case is made from regenerated leather and closes with a zipper. Inside there is a makeup mirror. It weighs 231 grams and is divided into two large compartments, with cloth-covered hooks used to hang the necklaces, while a larger compartment serves to accommodate the bracelets. Side grooves are designed to accommodate the rings.

Zmart Portable Travel Jewelry Box

Small and light: its dimensions are 10.9 x 8.9 x 8.4 cm, while it weighs only 1 pound. It has an elegant and practical design, light, easy to fit in the bag or suitcase. It is in synthetic leather, soft. Inside has a velvet lining for each section, which protects your jewelry and prevents scratches. The first level has two detachable dividers. Small holes on the dividers are used to store the earrings. The second level has two other removable dividers. Even in this jewelry box there is no lack of a mirror. Suitable for short weekend trips, holidays or even for everyday use.

Aveson PU roll Travel Watch Jewelry Box

This case is designed specifically for bracelets and watches. If you are passionate about this kind of objects, this storage box is for you. It can hold up to three clocks. The cushion is removable to provide additional protection for objects or make room for other accessories. It is made of synthetic leather with velvet interior. It is also an original gift idea.

Wodison PU Travel Jewelry roll up

Do you love rings and would you like to take them all with you? Do as the jewelers with this portable and soft container for travel. It opens up to 55 x 29 cm, but it is foldable: it rolls up and easily goes into a corner of the suitcase or bag. Roll Up Bag is made of high quality synthetic leather. There are 16 snaps to stop necklaces and pendants, while it is designed to protect your jewelry from damage and dirt.













