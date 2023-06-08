Ruby record of 34.8 million

Here is the most expensive ruby in the world: it is called Estrela de Fura and was sold in New York by Sotheby’s for 34.8 million dollars during the Magnificent Jewels auction. The stone weighs 55.22 carats and is the largest gem-quality ruby ever to appear at auction. The previous world record was held by the Sunrise Ruby, a 25.59 carat Burmese one also beaten by Sotheby’s in Geneva, in May 2015, for 30.3 million dollars.

Estrela de Fura was made from a rough ruby weighing an exceptional 101 carats, discovered and extracted in July 2022 in the Fura Gems ruby mine in Montepuez (Mozambique), one of the largest ruby deposits in the world. Its quality makes it a particularly rare ruby.

The outstanding result obtained today is not only a source of pride for us, but represents a milestone in the incredible journey of our company which, in just five years, has grown in an extraordinary way. Today, thanks to Estrela de Fura, we have gone down in history: we have set a new world record by selling the largest and most precious colored stone ever presented at an auction. With its 55.22 carats Estrela de Fura is a true wonder of nature, a sensational stone, with perfect color and exceptional clarity that fully represents the extraordinary quality of Mozambique rubies and sets a significant precedent for Mozambique rubies, elevating them to the state of those Burmese. This stone was a gift of nature for Fura, a gift that is granted only once in a lifetime, an acknowledgment of the hard work that the whole team carries out every day. On this occasion they cannot fail to thank the communities and the Government of Mozambique for their continuous support.

Dev Shetty, Founder and CEO of Fura Gems

Fura Gems is a mining company active in the extraction and marketing of colored gemstones rubies, emeralds and sapphires, founded just five years ago. It is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and has over 1,600 employees on all continents. It operates with three operating branches in Colombia, Mozambique and Australia, for emeralds, rubies and sapphires. Fura will donate 2% of the proceeds from the sale to the creation of the Fura Training Academy in support of the community in which it operates in Mozambique.